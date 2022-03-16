Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (19-14) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Utah State Aggies (18-15) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Oregon

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Oregon

  • The Aggies record 73.5 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.5 the Ducks give up.
  • The Ducks' 72.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 66.4 the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.6 points and 9.7 boards per game.
  • Rylan Jones is Utah State's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 6.7 PPG.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Bean is Utah State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson racks up 14.1 points and tacks on 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • N'Faly Dante grabs 6.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Richardson is dependable from deep and leads the Ducks with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Jacob Young (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

New Mexico

W 81-56

Home

2/26/2022

Colorado State

L 66-55

Home

3/4/2022

San Jose State

W 75-52

Away

3/9/2022

Air Force

W 83-56

Home

3/10/2022

Colorado State

L 53-51

Away

3/15/2022

Oregon

-

Home

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

USC

L 70-69

Home

3/3/2022

Washington

L 78-67

Away

3/5/2022

Washington State

L 94-74

Away

3/9/2022

Oregon State

W 86-72

Home

3/10/2022

Colorado

L 80-69

Away

3/15/2022

Utah State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Oregon at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

