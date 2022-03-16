Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (19-14) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Utah State Aggies (18-15) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Oregon

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Oregon

The Aggies record 73.5 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.5 the Ducks give up.

The Ducks' 72.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 66.4 the Aggies give up.

The Aggies are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.6 points and 9.7 boards per game.

Rylan Jones is Utah State's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 6.7 PPG.

The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Bean is Utah State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson racks up 14.1 points and tacks on 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards for those statistics.

N'Faly Dante grabs 6.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.0 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is dependable from deep and leads the Ducks with 1.9 made threes per game.

Jacob Young (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 New Mexico W 81-56 Home 2/26/2022 Colorado State L 66-55 Home 3/4/2022 San Jose State W 75-52 Away 3/9/2022 Air Force W 83-56 Home 3/10/2022 Colorado State L 53-51 Away 3/15/2022 Oregon - Home

Oregon Schedule