Utah State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch Utah State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (0-0) play the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Robins Center
- Arena: Robins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Richmond
-6.5
141 points
Key Stats for Richmond vs. Utah State
- Last year, the Spiders recorded 12.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Aggies allowed (62.3).
- The Aggies' 72.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders allowed.
- Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
- The Aggies shot at a 44.6% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Spiders averaged.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jacob Gilyard paced his squad in assists per contest (5.0) last year, and also averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 3.6 steals (first in the country) and 0.0 blocks.
- Tyler Burton put up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 12.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Grant Golden put up 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Nathan Cayo posted 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
- Blake Francis was tops on the Spiders with 14.0 points per game and 1.8 assists last year, while also averaging 2.0 rebounds.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Neemias Queta averaged 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Rollie Worster averaged 3.4 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.
- Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Justin Bean averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Queta compiled 3.3 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Utah State at Richmond
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
