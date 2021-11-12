Utah State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (0-0) play the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Richmond vs Utah State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Richmond

    -6.5

    141 points

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Utah State

    • Last year, the Spiders recorded 12.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Aggies allowed (62.3).
    • The Aggies' 72.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 more points than the 69.0 the Spiders allowed.
    • Last season, the Spiders had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.2% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
    • The Aggies shot at a 44.6% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Spiders averaged.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Jacob Gilyard paced his squad in assists per contest (5.0) last year, and also averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 3.6 steals (first in the country) and 0.0 blocks.
    • Tyler Burton put up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game last season. He also posted 12.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Grant Golden put up 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Nathan Cayo posted 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
    • Blake Francis was tops on the Spiders with 14.0 points per game and 1.8 assists last year, while also averaging 2.0 rebounds.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Neemias Queta averaged 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Rollie Worster averaged 3.4 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Justin Bean averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Queta compiled 3.3 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Utah State at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

