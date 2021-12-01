Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (6-1) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The 81.7 points per game the Aggies score are 24.1 more points than the Gaels allow (57.6).
- The Gaels score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
Utah State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Aggies is Justin Bean, who averages 22.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
- Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 5.4 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.
- Brock Miller leads the Aggies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bean and Brandon Horvath lead Utah State on the defensive end, with Bean leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Horvath in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu is the top scorer for the Gaels with 14.5 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Kyle Bowen puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 points and 1.5 assists per game for Saint Mary's (CA) to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tommy Kuhse holds the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
- Alex Ducas hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
- Logan Johnson (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint Mary's (CA) while Matthias Tass (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Pennsylvania
W 87-79
Home
11/19/2021
New Mexico State
W 85-58
Home
11/21/2021
Oklahoma
W 73-70
Away
11/27/2021
UT Arlington
W 80-61
Home
11/29/2021
Carroll (MT)
W 93-63
Home
12/2/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/8/2021
BYU
-
Away
12/11/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/15/2021
Weber State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/21/2021
Portland State
-
Home
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Bellarmine
W 73-64
Home
11/22/2021
Notre Dame
W 62-59
Away
11/23/2021
Oregon
W 62-50
Home
11/24/2021
Wisconsin
L 61-55
Home
11/29/2021
UC Riverside
W 67-50
Home
12/2/2021
Utah State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCSB
-
Home
12/17/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
-
Home