Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (6-1) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

    How to Watch Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

    • The 81.7 points per game the Aggies score are 24.1 more points than the Gaels allow (57.6).
    • The Gaels score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
    • The Aggies make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
    • The Gaels have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Aggies is Justin Bean, who averages 22.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
    • Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 5.4 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.
    • Brock Miller leads the Aggies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bean and Brandon Horvath lead Utah State on the defensive end, with Bean leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Horvath in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu is the top scorer for the Gaels with 14.5 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Kyle Bowen puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 points and 1.5 assists per game for Saint Mary's (CA) to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tommy Kuhse holds the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
    • Alex Ducas hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
    • Logan Johnson (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint Mary's (CA) while Matthias Tass (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Utah State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 87-79

    Home

    11/19/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 85-58

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 73-70

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UT Arlington

    W 80-61

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Carroll (MT)

    W 93-63

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 62-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Oregon

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 61-55

    Home

    11/29/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 67-50

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Saint Mary's at Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
