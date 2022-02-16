Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State and Justin Bean take on their WCC rival the Aztecs and Matt Bradley on Tuesday night.

Utah State is in the middle of the Moutain West Conference at 15-11 overall and just under .500 at 6-7 inside of the conference. The Aggies have lost two games in a row after winning five in a row before that.

Their last two games were losses at Wyoming and at home against Nevada.

Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding with 18.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Brandon Horvath also gives 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State is the No. 4 ranked team in the conference. The Aztecs are 15-6 overall this season and 7-3 in the conference. They are on a three-game winning streak beating Nevada, San Jose State, and Air Force in their last three games.

Matt Bradley leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Nathan Mensah leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 rebounds per game.

San Diego State is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -4.5 and a money line of -200. Utah State's money line is +165. The total projected points scored in this game is 128.5 points.

