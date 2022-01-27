Utah State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) shoots the ball during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MWC) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 3-1 MWC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah State vs. San Diego State

  • The 64.7 points per game the Aztecs put up are the same as the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 75 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 56.3 the Aztecs give up.
  • The Aztecs are shooting 42% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies are shooting 47.6% from the field, 11.1% higher than the 36.5% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • The Aztecs scoring leader is Matt Bradley, who averages 15.9 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • San Diego State's leading rebounder is Nathan Mensah averaging 7.7 boards per game and its best passer is Trey Pulliam and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • Bradley leads the Aztecs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lamont Butler and Mensah lead San Diego State on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Mensah in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean holds the top spot on the Aggies leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • Rylan Jones' assist statline leads Utah State; he records 4.8 assists per game.
  • Steven Ashworth hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath (0.4 per game).

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

UCSD

W 78-57

Home

1/1/2022

UNLV

W 62-55

Away

1/8/2022

Colorado State

W 79-49

Home

1/22/2022

Boise State

L 42-37

Home

1/24/2022

UNLV

W 80-55

Home

1/26/2022

Utah State

-

Away

1/31/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

2/4/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

2/6/2022

Nevada

-

Home

2/9/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Air Force

-

Home

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

New Mexico

W 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Colorado State

L 77-72

Away

1/15/2022

Wyoming

L 71-69

Home

1/18/2022

Fresno State

L 61-54

Away

1/20/2022

Boise State

L 62-59

Home

1/26/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/1/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/3/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

2/8/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

San Diego State at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
