Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Utah State

  • The 64.6 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies score only 1.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Spartans give up to opponents (72.3).
  • This season, the Spartans have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Omari Moore paces his team in points (13.3), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 44.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Shon Robinson averages 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field.
  • Trey Anderson is putting up 8.6 points, 1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tibet Gorener posts 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 35.2% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre is posting 6.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean is posting team highs in points (17.7 per game) and rebounds (9.8). And he is contributing 2.7 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the field and 47.6% from 3-point range (10th in the nation), with 1.3 triples per game.
  • The Aggies get 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
  • The Aggies get 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Steven Ashworth.
  • Rylan Jones tops the Aggies in assists (4.5 per game), and averages 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • R.J. Eytle-Rock is posting 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Utah State at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy