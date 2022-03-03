How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Event Center Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Utah State
- The 64.6 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies score only 1.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Spartans give up to opponents (72.3).
- This season, the Spartans have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore paces his team in points (13.3), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 44.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Shon Robinson averages 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field.
- Trey Anderson is putting up 8.6 points, 1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Tibet Gorener posts 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 35.2% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre is posting 6.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean is posting team highs in points (17.7 per game) and rebounds (9.8). And he is contributing 2.7 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the field and 47.6% from 3-point range (10th in the nation), with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Aggies get 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
- The Aggies get 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Steven Ashworth.
- Rylan Jones tops the Aggies in assists (4.5 per game), and averages 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- R.J. Eytle-Rock is posting 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
How To Watch
March
4
2022
Utah State at San Jose State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)