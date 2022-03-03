How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Event Center Arena

Event Center Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Utah State

The 64.6 points per game the Spartans put up are the same as the Aggies allow.

The Aggies score only 1.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Spartans give up to opponents (72.3).

This season, the Spartans have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore paces his team in points (13.3), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 44.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Shon Robinson averages 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Trey Anderson is putting up 8.6 points, 1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Tibet Gorener posts 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 35.2% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre is posting 6.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch