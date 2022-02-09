Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State heads to Wyoming on Tuesday night looking to extend its five-game winning streak.

Utah State has been red hot over the last two weeks, as it has won five straight and has battled back from a 1-5 start in the Mountain West. The Aggies are now back over .500 at 6-5 in conference play and are up to 15-9 overall.

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Utah State at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies have been playing great basketball, as they have won each of the last five games by at least 16 points. 

Tuesday night they go for a sixth straight win for the second time this year as they try and avenge a two-point loss to Wyoming from earlier this season. 

Wyoming beat the Aggies 71-69 back on Jan. 15 in its Mountain West opener. It was the first game of a great start for the Cowboys, as they now sit at 8-1 in conference play. That has them just 0.5 games back of first place Boise State.

The Cowboys lost to the Broncos on Jan. 25, but have bounced back with four straight wins and are an impressive 19-3 this season.

They get a tough test on Tuesday against a streaking Utah State team, but the Cowboys need to win if they want to stay within striking distance of Boise State.

