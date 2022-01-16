Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (10-6, 1-2 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Wyoming

  • The Aggies put up 14.6 more points per game (77.7) than the Cowboys give up (63.1).
  • The Cowboys' 77.5 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allow.
  • This season, the Aggies have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.
  • The Cowboys' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Utah State Players to Watch

  • The Aggies leader in points and rebounds is Justin Bean, who scores 19.5 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 7.4 points per contest.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • Bean is Utah State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Brandon Horvath leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • The Cowboys' leader in scoring and rebounding is Graham Ike with 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Hunter Maldonado's assist statline paces Wyoming; he dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
  • Drake Jeffries is consistent from deep and leads the Cowboys with three made threes per game.
  • Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.9 per game).

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Iowa

L 94-75

Away

12/21/2021

Portland State

W 81-62

Home

12/29/2021

Air Force

L 49-47

Away

1/8/2022

New Mexico

W 90-87

Away

1/12/2022

Colorado State

L 77-72

Away

1/15/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/18/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/26/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/1/2022

Air Force

-

Home

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Arizona

L 94-65

Away

12/11/2021

Utah Valley

W 74-62

Home

12/22/2021

Stanford

L 66-63

Away

12/23/2021

Northern Iowa

W 71-69

Home

12/25/2021

South Florida

W 77-57

Away

1/15/2022

Utah State

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nevada

-

Away

1/19/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/22/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/25/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Air Force

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Wyoming at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

