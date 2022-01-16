How to Watch Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (10-6, 1-2 MWC) are at home in MWC play against the Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Wyoming
- The Aggies put up 14.6 more points per game (77.7) than the Cowboys give up (63.1).
- The Cowboys' 77.5 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allow.
- This season, the Aggies have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.
- The Cowboys' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Utah State Players to Watch
- The Aggies leader in points and rebounds is Justin Bean, who scores 19.5 points and pulls down 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 7.4 points per contest.
- The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- Bean is Utah State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Brandon Horvath leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- The Cowboys' leader in scoring and rebounding is Graham Ike with 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Hunter Maldonado's assist statline paces Wyoming; he dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
- Drake Jeffries is consistent from deep and leads the Cowboys with three made threes per game.
- Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (0.9 per game).
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Iowa
L 94-75
Away
12/21/2021
Portland State
W 81-62
Home
12/29/2021
Air Force
L 49-47
Away
1/8/2022
New Mexico
W 90-87
Away
1/12/2022
Colorado State
L 77-72
Away
1/15/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/18/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/26/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/1/2022
Air Force
-
Home
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Arizona
L 94-65
Away
12/11/2021
Utah Valley
W 74-62
Home
12/22/2021
Stanford
L 66-63
Away
12/23/2021
Northern Iowa
W 71-69
Home
12/25/2021
South Florida
W 77-57
Away
1/15/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/19/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/22/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/25/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Air Force
-
Away
