How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah Valley will travel to face Grand Canyon on Thursday night as both look for their third straight win.

Utah Valley won its second straight game and improved to 19-9 on the season after defeating Cal Baptist, 63-54, on Saturday. Meanwhile, Grand Canyon won its second straight game and improved to 20-7 on the season after defeating Sam Houston, 67-41, on Saturday.

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live stream the Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah Valley was impressive defensively against Cal Baptist and was able to pull away in the second half after taking a 51-39 lead with 6:01 left in regulation. The Lancers shot just 32.3% from the field and 14.3% from beyond the arc. 

Utah Valley has been led by Fardaws Aimaq, who is averaging 19.2 points per game and 13.9 rebounds per game. Three other players are averaging double digits this season, creating a balanced offensive attack for the Wolverines.

Grand Canyon had no trouble picking up the victory against Sam Houston after going into halftime with a 35-22 lead. Grand Canyon shot 45.1% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc. The team held Sam Houston to just 25.8% shooting from the field and 10.3% from three-point range.

Grand Canyon has been led by Jovan Blacksher Jr. He is averaging 16.4 points. The other player on Grand Canyon to average double digits in scoring is Holland Woods with 13.8 ppg.

