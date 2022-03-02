Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-7, 10-5 WAC) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley
- The 68.8 points per game the Antelopes score are just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines give up (65.2).
- The Wolverines score 13.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Antelopes give up (58.8).
- The Antelopes are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Holland Woods averages 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gabe McGlothan posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.2 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sean Miller-Moore puts up 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.
- Yvan Ouedraogo posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq is averaging team highs in points (19.2 per game) and rebounds (13.8). And he is producing 1.8 assists, making 49.1% of his shots from the field.
- Connor Harding gets the Wolverines 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Blaze Nield tops the Wolverines in assists (3.9 per game), and averages 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wolverines receive 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Tim Fuller.
- The Wolverines receive 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Le'Tre Darthard.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Utah Valley at Grand Canyon
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)