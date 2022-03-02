Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-7, 10-5 WAC) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 WAC) in a matchup of WAC rivals at Grand Canyon University Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley

The 68.8 points per game the Antelopes score are just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines give up (65.2).

The Wolverines score 13.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Antelopes give up (58.8).

The Antelopes are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Holland Woods averages 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gabe McGlothan posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.2 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Sean Miller-Moore puts up 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Yvan Ouedraogo posts a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Utah Valley Players to Watch