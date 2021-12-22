Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Utah Valley.
    Author:

    Washington snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Seattle 64-56. The win got the Huskies back over .500 in their first game back in almost two weeks after they had to take a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

    Live stream the Utah Valley at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington missed games against three ranked teams in Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga. The UCLA game resulted in a forfeit because of not being able to find a reschedule date.

    Tuesday night they look to put that all behind them and get their second straight win against Utah Valley in their last non-conference game of the year.

    Utah Valley comes into the game at Washington after beating Bethesda University on Saturday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its record to 8-3 on the season.

    Utah Valley is no stranger to playing big time teams as it has already pulled off a big upset against BYU back on December 1st. That win was part of a seven-game winning streak that had the Wolverines playing great basketball.

    Tuesday they will look to pull off another big win against a Washington team that has been susceptible to being upset already this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Utah Valley at Washington in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
