Washington goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Utah Valley.

Washington snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Seattle 64-56. The win got the Huskies back over .500 in their first game back in almost two weeks after they had to take a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Washington missed games against three ranked teams in Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga. The UCLA game resulted in a forfeit because of not being able to find a reschedule date.

Tuesday night they look to put that all behind them and get their second straight win against Utah Valley in their last non-conference game of the year.

Utah Valley comes into the game at Washington after beating Bethesda University on Saturday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its record to 8-3 on the season.

Utah Valley is no stranger to playing big time teams as it has already pulled off a big upset against BYU back on December 1st. That win was part of a seven-game winning streak that had the Wolverines playing great basketball.

Tuesday they will look to pull off another big win against a Washington team that has been susceptible to being upset already this year.

