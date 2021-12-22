Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3) battle the Washington Huskies (5-5) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah Valley

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington -5.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah Valley

The Huskies put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Wolverines allow (65.1).

The Wolverines' 76.3 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies give up.

This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

The Wolverines are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 41.8% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Washington Players to Watch

Daejon Davis posts 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 34.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Bey puts up 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is putting up 11.0 points, 0.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

PJ Fuller is putting up 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Utah Valley Players to Watch