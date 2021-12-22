Publish date:
How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (8-3) battle the Washington Huskies (5-5) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Utah Valley
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-5.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah Valley
- The Huskies put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Wolverines allow (65.1).
- The Wolverines' 76.3 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies give up.
- This season, the Huskies have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wolverines are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 41.8% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Daejon Davis posts 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 34.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamal Bey puts up 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is putting up 11.0 points, 0.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- PJ Fuller is putting up 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq is the Wolverines' top scorer (19.8 points per game) and rebounder (13.5, second in college basketball), and delivers 1.2 assists.
- The Wolverines receive 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Connor Harding.
- Blaze Nield is putting up a team-best 4.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.5 points and 2.0 rebounds, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.
- Le'Tre Darthard gets the Wolverines 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tim Fuller is putting up 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 63.3% of his shots from the floor.
