How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Arizona vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-19.5

157.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Utah

  • The Wildcats record 20.1 more points per game (88.9) than the Utes allow (68.8).
  • The Utes' 71.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Utes' opponents have made.
  • The Utes are shooting 42.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 36.5% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko posts a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 61.7% from the floor.
  • Bennedict Mathurin paces the Wildcats with 18.5 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds.
  • Azuolas Tubelis posts 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 11.7 points.
  • Dalen Terry posts 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson paces the Utes in scoring (11.5 points per game), and averages 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Rollie Worster paces the Utes in assists (3.3 per game), and produces 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he delivers 7.8 points and 1.7 assists.
  • The Utes receive 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Both Gach.
  • David Jenkins Jr. is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Utah at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
