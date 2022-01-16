How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -19.5 157.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Utah

The Wildcats record 20.1 more points per game (88.9) than the Utes allow (68.8).

The Utes' 71.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Utes' opponents have made.

The Utes are shooting 42.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 36.5% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko posts a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 61.7% from the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin paces the Wildcats with 18.5 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds.

Azuolas Tubelis posts 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 11.7 points.

Dalen Terry posts 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor.

Utah Players to Watch