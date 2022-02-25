Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) hope to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona

  • The Wildcats score 15.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Utes allow (69.3).
  • The Utes put up just 3.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.8).
  • The Wildcats make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • The Utes have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Both Gach scores 9.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Utes.
  • Marco Anthony has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 8.9 points and 2.1 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster has the top spot for assists with 3.1 per game, adding 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per matchup.
  • David Jenkins Jr. is the top scorer from deep for the Utes, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anthony with 0.5 per game.

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Arizona State

W 91-79

Away

2/10/2022

Washington State

W 72-60

Away

2/12/2022

Washington

W 92-68

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon State

W 83-69

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon

W 84-81

Home

2/24/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

-

Away

3/1/2022

USC

-

Away

3/3/2022

Stanford

-

Home

3/5/2022

Cal

-

Home

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

W 84-59

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon

L 80-77

Home

2/12/2022

Colorado

L 81-76

Away

2/17/2022

Stanford

W 60-56

Away

2/19/2022

Cal

W 60-58

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona

-

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Arizona at Utah

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
