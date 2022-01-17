Jan 2, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams square off when the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12) host the Utah Utes (8-9, 1-6 Pac-12) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Sun Devils will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Utes, losers of five straight.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -1.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Utah

The Sun Devils record 62.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 69.6 the Utes give up.

The Utes' 71.2 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

The Sun Devils are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Utes allow to opponents.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Kimani Lawrence averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 50.0% from the field.

Marreon Jackson leads the Sun Devils at 3.7 assists per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 points.

DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils with 13.2 points per game and 1.5 assists, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds.

Jay Heath posts 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Alonzo Gaffney posts 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 38.0% from the field.

Utah Players to Watch