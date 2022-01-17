Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams square off when the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12) host the Utah Utes (8-9, 1-6 Pac-12) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Sun Devils will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Utes, losers of five straight.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Arizona State vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona State

-1.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Utah

  • The Sun Devils record 62.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 69.6 the Utes give up.
  • The Utes' 71.2 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Utes allow to opponents.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 50.0% from the field.
  • Marreon Jackson leads the Sun Devils at 3.7 assists per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 points.
  • DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils with 13.2 points per game and 1.5 assists, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds.
  • Jay Heath posts 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Alonzo Gaffney posts 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 38.0% from the field.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson tops the Utes in scoring (11.5 points per game), and averages 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Rollie Worster is the Utes' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he contributes 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.
  • Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he contributes 7.8 points and 1.6 assists.
  • Both Gach is putting up 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Riley Battin gets the Utes 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Utah at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
