How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona State

The Utes record 70.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 68.6 the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils average 5.2 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Utes allow (70.3).

The Utes make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Sun Devils' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Utes have allowed to their opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Utes this season is Branden Carlson, who averages 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Utah's leading rebounder is Marco Anthony averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Rollie Worster and his 3.0 assists per game.

Gabe Madsen leads the Utes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carlson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne racks up 12.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sun Devils.

Kimani Lawrence has a stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.3 points and 1.4 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.

Horne is the top scorer from distance for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.4 per game.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Oregon L 80-77 Home 2/12/2022 Colorado L 81-76 Away 2/17/2022 Stanford W 60-56 Away 2/19/2022 Cal W 60-58 Away 2/24/2022 Arizona L 97-77 Home 2/26/2022 Arizona State - Home 3/5/2022 Colorado - Home

Arizona State Schedule