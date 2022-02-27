Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona State

  • The Utes record 70.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 68.6 the Sun Devils give up.
  • The Sun Devils average 5.2 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Utes allow (70.3).
  • The Utes make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • The Sun Devils' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Utes have allowed to their opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Utes this season is Branden Carlson, who averages 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Marco Anthony averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Rollie Worster and his 3.0 assists per game.
  • Gabe Madsen leads the Utes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carlson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne racks up 12.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sun Devils.
  • Kimani Lawrence has a stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.3 points and 1.4 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
  • Horne is the top scorer from distance for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.4 per game.

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Oregon

L 80-77

Home

2/12/2022

Colorado

L 81-76

Away

2/17/2022

Stanford

W 60-56

Away

2/19/2022

Cal

W 60-58

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona

L 97-77

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Washington State

W 58-55

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon

W 81-57

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon State

W 73-53

Home

2/21/2022

UCLA

L 66-52

Away

2/24/2022

Colorado

W 82-65

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

-

Away

3/3/2022

Cal

-

Home

3/5/2022

Stanford

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Arizona State at Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
