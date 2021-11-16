Publish date:
How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) play the Utah Utes (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Bethune-Cookman didn't play during 2020-21.
Utah Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen put up 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game last season.
- Alfonso Plummer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Allen averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Branden Carlson notched 1.7 blocks per contest.
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Abilene Christian
W 70-56
Home
11/13/2021
Sacramento State
W 89-56
Home
11/15/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
-
Home
11/27/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/1/2021
USC
-
Away
12/5/2021
Cal
-
Home
12/8/2021
TCU
-
Away
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
South Florida
L 75-54
Away
11/12/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 71-51
Away
11/15/2021
Utah
-
Away
11/20/2021
Bryant
-
Away
11/23/2021
Liberty
-
Home
11/28/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/5/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/9/2021
NC State
-
Away
