    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) play the Utah Utes (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman

    • Bethune-Cookman didn't play during 2020-21.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Timmy Allen put up 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game last season.
    • Alfonso Plummer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Allen averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Branden Carlson notched 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Abilene Christian

    W 70-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 89-56

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    Bethune-Cookman Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    South Florida

    L 75-54

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 71-51

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Bethune-Cookman at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

