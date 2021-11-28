Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Utah vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives past Bethune-Cookman Wildcats forward Calvin Poulina (13) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Utah Utes (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The contest starts at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

    How to Watch Utah vs. BYU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. BYU

    • Last year, the Cougars scored 8.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Utes gave up (69.8).
    • The Utes' 72.1 points per game last year were just 3.5 more points than the 68.6 the Cougars gave up.
    • The Cougars made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Utes allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Utes shot 46.9% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello scored 16.1 points and dished out 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Caleb Lohner grabbed an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7 points per game last season.
    • Barcello knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
    • Barcello averaged one steal per game, while Matt Haarms compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson sits at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 15.4 points per game. He also pulls down 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
    • Marco Anthony puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing.
    • David Jenkins Jr. is the most prolific from distance for the Utes, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Worster (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    BYU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Cleveland State

    W 69-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    San Diego State

    W 66-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Oregon

    W 81-49

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Central Methodist

    W 97-61

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 81-64

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Abilene Christian

    W 70-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 89-56

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 86-55

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Boston College

    W 68-61

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tulsa

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    BYU at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

