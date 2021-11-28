How to Watch Utah vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Utah Utes (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The contest starts at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
How to Watch Utah vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah vs. BYU
- Last year, the Cougars scored 8.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Utes gave up (69.8).
- The Utes' 72.1 points per game last year were just 3.5 more points than the 68.6 the Cougars gave up.
- The Cougars made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Utes allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Utes shot 46.9% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello scored 16.1 points and dished out 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Caleb Lohner grabbed an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7 points per game last season.
- Barcello knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Barcello averaged one steal per game, while Matt Haarms compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson sits at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 15.4 points per game. He also pulls down 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
- Marco Anthony puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing.
- David Jenkins Jr. is the most prolific from distance for the Utes, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Worster (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cleveland State
W 69-59
Home
11/12/2021
San Diego State
W 66-60
Home
11/16/2021
Oregon
W 81-49
Away
11/20/2021
Central Methodist
W 97-61
Home
11/24/2021
Texas Southern
W 81-64
Home
11/27/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/1/2021
Utah Valley
-
Away
12/4/2021
Missouri State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/18/2021
Weber State
-
Away
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Abilene Christian
W 70-56
Home
11/13/2021
Sacramento State
W 89-56
Home
11/15/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 86-55
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
W 68-61
Away
11/21/2021
Tulsa
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/1/2021
USC
-
Away
12/5/2021
Cal
-
Home
12/8/2021
TCU
-
Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
-
Away