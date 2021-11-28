Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) drives past Bethune-Cookman Wildcats forward Calvin Poulina (13) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Utah Utes (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The contest starts at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

How to Watch Utah vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. BYU

Last year, the Cougars scored 8.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Utes gave up (69.8).

The Utes' 72.1 points per game last year were just 3.5 more points than the 68.6 the Cougars gave up.

The Cougars made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Utes allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Utes shot 46.9% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello scored 16.1 points and dished out 4.3 assists per game last season.

Caleb Lohner grabbed an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7 points per game last season.

Barcello knocked down two threes per game a season ago.

Barcello averaged one steal per game, while Matt Haarms compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson sits at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 15.4 points per game. He also pulls down 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

Marco Anthony puts up a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing.

David Jenkins Jr. is the most prolific from distance for the Utes, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Worster (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Cleveland State W 69-59 Home 11/12/2021 San Diego State W 66-60 Home 11/16/2021 Oregon W 81-49 Away 11/20/2021 Central Methodist W 97-61 Home 11/24/2021 Texas Southern W 81-64 Home 11/27/2021 Utah - Away 12/1/2021 Utah Valley - Away 12/4/2021 Missouri State - Away 12/8/2021 Utah State - Home 12/11/2021 Creighton - Away 12/18/2021 Weber State - Away

Utah Schedule