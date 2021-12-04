Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Jon M. Huntsman Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

How to Watch Utah vs. Cal

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Key Stats for Utah vs. Cal

The Utes put up eight more points per game (74.6) than the Golden Bears give up (66.6).

The Golden Bears score just 0.9 more points per game (65.8) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (64.9).

The Utes are shooting 43% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.5% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

Utah Players to Watch

The Utes scoring leader is David Jenkins Jr., who averages 14.7 per contest to go with two rebounds and one assist.

Marco Anthony leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Rollie Worster leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jenkins, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Branden Carlson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

The Golden Bears' leader in scoring and rebounding is Andre Kelly with 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Cal's assist leader is Joel Brown with 2.9 per game. He also scores 6.5 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.

Grant Anticevich is consistent from distance and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.

Cal's leader in steals is Jordan Shepherd with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kuany Kuany with 0.6 per game.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 86-55 Home 11/20/2021 Boston College W 68-61 Away 11/21/2021 Tulsa W 72-58 Away 11/27/2021 BYU L 75-64 Home 12/1/2021 USC L 93-73 Away 12/5/2021 Cal - Home 12/8/2021 TCU - Away 12/11/2021 Manhattan - Home 12/18/2021 Missouri - Away 12/21/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/30/2021 Oregon State - Away

Cal Schedule