How to Watch Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Jon M. Huntsman Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. Cal
- The Utes put up eight more points per game (74.6) than the Golden Bears give up (66.6).
- The Golden Bears score just 0.9 more points per game (65.8) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (64.9).
- The Utes are shooting 43% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.5% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.
Utah Players to Watch
- The Utes scoring leader is David Jenkins Jr., who averages 14.7 per contest to go with two rebounds and one assist.
- Marco Anthony leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Rollie Worster leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
- The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jenkins, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Branden Carlson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- The Golden Bears' leader in scoring and rebounding is Andre Kelly with 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
- Cal's assist leader is Joel Brown with 2.9 per game. He also scores 6.5 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Grant Anticevich is consistent from distance and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Cal's leader in steals is Jordan Shepherd with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kuany Kuany with 0.6 per game.
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 86-55
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
W 68-61
Away
11/21/2021
Tulsa
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
BYU
L 75-64
Home
12/1/2021
USC
L 93-73
Away
12/5/2021
Cal
-
Home
12/8/2021
TCU
-
Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 75-68
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
L 80-60
Away
11/24/2021
Seton Hall
L 62-59
Home
11/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-57
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Stanford
-
Away