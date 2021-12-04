Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Jon M. Huntsman Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Cal

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Cal

    • The Utes put up eight more points per game (74.6) than the Golden Bears give up (66.6).
    • The Golden Bears score just 0.9 more points per game (65.8) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (64.9).
    • The Utes are shooting 43% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.5% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • The Utes scoring leader is David Jenkins Jr., who averages 14.7 per contest to go with two rebounds and one assist.
    • Marco Anthony leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Rollie Worster leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
    • The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of Jenkins, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Branden Carlson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • The Golden Bears' leader in scoring and rebounding is Andre Kelly with 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
    • Cal's assist leader is Joel Brown with 2.9 per game. He also scores 6.5 points per game and tacks on 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Grant Anticevich is consistent from distance and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Cal's leader in steals is Jordan Shepherd with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kuany Kuany with 0.6 per game.

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 86-55

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Boston College

    W 68-61

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tulsa

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    L 75-64

    Home

    12/1/2021

    USC

    L 93-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 75-68

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    L 80-60

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    California at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Salernitana

    9 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    56 minutes ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    algeria soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy