How to Watch Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Utah

Utah vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Utah

-2

133.5 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Utah

  • The Utes put up just 3.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Golden Bears give up (66.3).
  • The Golden Bears average 5.2 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Utes give up to opponents (69.7).
  • This season, the Utes have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Golden Bears' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Utah Players to Watch

  • Marco Anthony is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 8.7 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Rollie Worster posts a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the floor.
  • Branden Carlson averages 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Both Gach posts a team-high 9.4 points per game. He is also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 31.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Lazar Stefanovic averages 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35.8% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd is putting up team highs in points (14.3 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is delivering 2.8 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top rebounder (8.4 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 0.9 assists.
  • Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he posts 5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
  • The Golden Bears get 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jalen Celestine.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Utah at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
