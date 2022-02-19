How to Watch Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-2
133.5 points
Key Stats for Cal vs. Utah
- The Utes put up just 3.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Golden Bears give up (66.3).
- The Golden Bears average 5.2 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Utes give up to opponents (69.7).
- This season, the Utes have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Bears' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Utah Players to Watch
- Marco Anthony is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 8.7 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Rollie Worster posts a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the floor.
- Branden Carlson averages 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Both Gach posts a team-high 9.4 points per game. He is also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 31.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Lazar Stefanovic averages 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 35.8% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd is putting up team highs in points (14.3 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is delivering 2.8 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top rebounder (8.4 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 0.9 assists.
- Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he posts 5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- The Golden Bears get 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jalen Celestine.
