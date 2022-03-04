How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah vs. Colorado
- The Utes put up just 3.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Buffaloes allow (66.4).
- The Buffaloes' 70.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 70.0 the Utes allow to opponents.
- The Utes are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, the same percentage the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
Utah Players to Watch
- The Utes scoring leader is Branden Carlson, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Marco Anthony is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Rollie Worster is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
- The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of Gabe Madsen, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carlson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- KJ Simpson records more assists than any other Colorado teammate with 2.6 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is consistent from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Colorado
L 81-76
Away
2/17/2022
Stanford
W 60-56
Away
2/19/2022
Cal
W 60-58
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona
L 97-77
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona State
L 63-61
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Oregon State
W 90-64
Away
2/17/2022
Cal
W 70-62
Away
2/19/2022
Stanford
W 70-53
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona State
L 82-65
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona
W 79-63
Home
3/5/2022
Utah
-
Away
