How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Utah vs. Colorado

The Utes put up just 3.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Buffaloes allow (66.4).

The Buffaloes' 70.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 70.0 the Utes allow to opponents.

The Utes are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, the same percentage the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

The Utes scoring leader is Branden Carlson, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Marco Anthony is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Rollie Worster is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.

The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of Gabe Madsen, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carlson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

KJ Simpson records more assists than any other Colorado teammate with 2.6 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is consistent from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.

Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Colorado L 81-76 Away 2/17/2022 Stanford W 60-56 Away 2/19/2022 Cal W 60-58 Away 2/24/2022 Arizona L 97-77 Home 2/26/2022 Arizona State L 63-61 Home 3/5/2022 Colorado - Home

Colorado Schedule