How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

Key Stats for Utah vs. Colorado

  • The Utes put up just 3.3 more points per game (69.7) than the Buffaloes allow (66.4).
  • The Buffaloes' 70.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 70.0 the Utes allow to opponents.
  • The Utes are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, the same percentage the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

  • The Utes scoring leader is Branden Carlson, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
  • Marco Anthony is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Rollie Worster is its best passer, distributing 3.1 assists in each contest.
  • The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of Gabe Madsen, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Utah steals leader is Worster, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Carlson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • KJ Simpson records more assists than any other Colorado teammate with 2.6 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is consistent from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.
  • Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Colorado

L 81-76

Away

2/17/2022

Stanford

W 60-56

Away

2/19/2022

Cal

W 60-58

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona

L 97-77

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona State

L 63-61

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Oregon State

W 90-64

Away

2/17/2022

Cal

W 70-62

Away

2/19/2022

Stanford

W 70-53

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona State

L 82-65

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona

W 79-63

Home

3/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Colorado at Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

