How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (7-4) take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-2) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Utah vs. Fresno State
- The 74.6 points per game the Utes average are 18.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.0).
- The Bulldogs put up only 1.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (66.6).
- The Utes make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Bulldogs' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
Utah Players to Watch
- The Utes leader in points and rebounds is Branden Carlson, who scores 13.7 points and pulls down 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Rollie Worster is Utah's best passer, distributing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 7.9 PPG.
- David Jenkins Jr. leads the Utes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Worster is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Carlson leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson is at the top of almost all of the Bulldogs' leaderboards by recording 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Isaiah Hill is the top shooter from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- Robinson's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.7 blocks per game) lead Fresno State defensively.
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
USC
L 93-73
Away
12/5/2021
Cal
W 66-58
Home
12/8/2021
TCU
L 76-62
Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
W 96-62
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
L 83-75
Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/8/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
San Diego
W 63-43
Home
12/4/2021
CSU Northridge
W 61-43
Home
12/8/2021
San Francisco
L 71-63
Away
12/11/2021
UC Irvine
W 63-55
Home
12/17/2021
Cal Poly
W 83-48
Home
12/21/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/23/2021
Weber State
-
Away
12/28/2021
Boise State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
