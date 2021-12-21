Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (7-4) take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-2) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Fresno State

    • The 74.6 points per game the Utes average are 18.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.0).
    • The Bulldogs put up only 1.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Utes allow their opponents to score (66.6).
    • The Utes make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
    • The Bulldogs' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • The Utes leader in points and rebounds is Branden Carlson, who scores 13.7 points and pulls down 5.9 rebounds per game.
    • Rollie Worster is Utah's best passer, distributing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 7.9 PPG.
    • David Jenkins Jr. leads the Utes in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Worster is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Carlson leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson is at the top of almost all of the Bulldogs' leaderboards by recording 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
    • Isaiah Hill is the top shooter from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
    • Robinson's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.7 blocks per game) lead Fresno State defensively.

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    USC

    L 93-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cal

    W 66-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    L 76-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    W 96-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    L 83-75

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    Fresno State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    San Diego

    W 63-43

    Home

    12/4/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 61-43

    Home

    12/8/2021

    San Francisco

    L 71-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UC Irvine

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 83-48

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Fresno State at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

