Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) go up against the Utah Utes (6-3) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Manhattan

    • The 72.2 points per game the Utes record are 6.3 more points than the Jaspers give up (65.9).
    • The Jaspers score an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.3 the Utes give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Utes have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Jaspers' opponents have made.
    • The Jaspers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Utes have given up to their opponents (41.0%).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Utes is Branden Carlson, who accumulates 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
    • Rollie Worster leads Utah in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
    • David Jenkins Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Utes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Manhattan Players to Watch

    • Jose Perez averages 13.4 points and tacks on 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jaspers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Elijah Buchanan's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 8.5 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard.
    • Samir Stewart knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaspers.
    • Manhattan's leader in steals is Buchanan (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Josh Roberts (1.1 per game).

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Tulsa

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    L 75-64

    Home

    12/1/2021

    USC

    L 93-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cal

    W 66-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    L 76-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Manhattan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    North Alabama

    W 55-51

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Liberty

    W 76-60

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 78-73

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Siena

    W 77-72

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Quinnipiac

    L 90-73

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Niagara

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Rider

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Manhattan at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

