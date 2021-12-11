Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) go up against the Utah Utes (6-3) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. Manhattan
- The 72.2 points per game the Utes record are 6.3 more points than the Jaspers give up (65.9).
- The Jaspers score an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.3 the Utes give up to opponents.
- This season, the Utes have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Jaspers' opponents have made.
- The Jaspers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Utes have given up to their opponents (41.0%).
Utah Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Utes is Branden Carlson, who accumulates 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Rollie Worster leads Utah in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
- David Jenkins Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Utes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Jose Perez averages 13.4 points and tacks on 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jaspers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Elijah Buchanan's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 8.5 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard.
- Samir Stewart knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaspers.
- Manhattan's leader in steals is Buchanan (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Josh Roberts (1.1 per game).
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Tulsa
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
BYU
L 75-64
Home
12/1/2021
USC
L 93-73
Away
12/5/2021
Cal
W 66-58
Home
12/8/2021
TCU
L 76-62
Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
North Alabama
W 55-51
Home
11/20/2021
Liberty
W 76-60
Away
11/30/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 78-73
Home
12/3/2021
Siena
W 77-72
Away
12/5/2021
Quinnipiac
L 90-73
Home
12/11/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/20/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Away
12/21/2021
Citadel
-
Away
12/31/2021
Fairfield
-
Away
1/2/2022
Niagara
-
Home
1/7/2022
Rider
-
Away
