Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Manhattan Jaspers (6-2) go up against the Utah Utes (6-3) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Manhattan

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Manhattan

The 72.2 points per game the Utes record are 6.3 more points than the Jaspers give up (65.9).

The Jaspers score an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.3 the Utes give up to opponents.

This season, the Utes have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Jaspers' opponents have made.

The Jaspers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Utes have given up to their opponents (41.0%).

Utah Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Utes is Branden Carlson, who accumulates 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Rollie Worster leads Utah in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.

David Jenkins Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Utes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Manhattan Players to Watch

Jose Perez averages 13.4 points and tacks on 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jaspers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Elijah Buchanan's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 8.5 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard.

Samir Stewart knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaspers.

Manhattan's leader in steals is Buchanan (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Josh Roberts (1.1 per game).

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Tulsa W 72-58 Away 11/27/2021 BYU L 75-64 Home 12/1/2021 USC L 93-73 Away 12/5/2021 Cal W 66-58 Home 12/8/2021 TCU L 76-62 Away 12/11/2021 Manhattan - Home 12/18/2021 Missouri - Away 12/21/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/30/2021 Oregon State - Away 1/1/2022 Oregon - Away 1/6/2022 Washington - Home

Manhattan Schedule