Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Missouri
    Author:

    Utah heads to Missouri after a week off after its last game, which was a win against Manhattan. The Utes win was just their second over the last five games after they started the year 5-0.

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Utah at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah is hoping a week off can get them back in the winning groove as they have struggled since its strong start. 

    The Utes were able to get a win against Cal, despite their struggles, to even its Pac-12 record at 1-1 but are still looking for the good play they had at the start of the year.

    Saturday they will look to get their second win in a row when they take on a Missouri team that is coming off a blowout loss to Kansas.

    The Tigers are hoping they can put that ugly performance behind them and get back in the win column on Saturday.

    Missouri has just two wins over its last six games and is struggling to find some consistency. Like Utah, it got off to a strong start but have since had their troubles.

    This should be a good game between two schools desperately needing to pick up a win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Utah at Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    1 minute ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ball State at Illinois State

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17365877
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC at Georgia Tech

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Iowa at Marshall

    31 minutes ago
    boise state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Colorado at Washington State

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marquette at Xavier

    31 minutes ago
    arizona state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy