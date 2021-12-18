Utah goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Missouri

Utah heads to Missouri after a week off after its last game, which was a win against Manhattan. The Utes win was just their second over the last five games after they started the year 5-0.

How to Watch Utah at Missouri in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Utah is hoping a week off can get them back in the winning groove as they have struggled since its strong start.

The Utes were able to get a win against Cal, despite their struggles, to even its Pac-12 record at 1-1 but are still looking for the good play they had at the start of the year.

Saturday they will look to get their second win in a row when they take on a Missouri team that is coming off a blowout loss to Kansas.

The Tigers are hoping they can put that ugly performance behind them and get back in the win column on Saturday.

Missouri has just two wins over its last six games and is struggling to find some consistency. Like Utah, it got off to a strong start but have since had their troubles.

This should be a good game between two schools desperately needing to pick up a win.

