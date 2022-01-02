Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Utah at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon goes for its second straight win on Saturday night when it hosts Utah in Pac-12 action
    Utah heads on the road Saturday night to Oregon looking to bounce back after a loss to Oregon State and get its second Pac-12 win on the season. The Utes split their first two conference games when they lost to USC and then beat Cal, but were upset by the Beavers on Thursday night.

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Utah at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped their record to 8-5 on the season and just 1-2 in the Pac-12.

    Saturday they will look to get their ninth win on the year when they take on an Oregon team that is just 7-6 on the year.

    The Ducks have had a tough start to the year after they had a ton of expectations coming into this season.

    Oregon did get a win against Pepperdine in its last game that was its second win in three games.

    Saturday they Ducks will look to pick up its first Pac-12 win of the year after losing two heartbreakers to open conference play. They lost to Arizona State in overtime and then lost to Stanford on a last-second three.

    Despite the losses they have been playing better and Saturday they hope that translates into a win against Utah.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Utah at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
