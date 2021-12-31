Utah vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Utah

The 70.6 points per game the Ducks average are only 3.6 more points than the Utes allow (67).

The Utes' 73.2 points per game are seven more points than the 66.2 the Ducks give up.

This season, the Ducks have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon Players to Watch

Quincy Guerrier puts up a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Vion Harmon is posting 10.1 points, 2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Jacob Young posts 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field.

Eric Williams Jr. posts 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Utah Players to Watch