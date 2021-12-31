Utah vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Utah
- The 70.6 points per game the Ducks average are only 3.6 more points than the Utes allow (67).
- The Utes' 73.2 points per game are seven more points than the 66.2 the Ducks give up.
- This season, the Ducks have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Quincy Guerrier puts up a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- De'Vion Harmon is posting 10.1 points, 2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
- Jacob Young posts 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field.
- Eric Williams Jr. posts 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is averaging a team-leading 12.5 points per game. And he is producing 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
- Rollie Worster is No. 1 on the Utes in assists (3.7 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Both Gach gives the Utes 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- David Jenkins Jr. is putting up 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (5.8 per game), and puts up 6.6 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
