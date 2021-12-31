Utah vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Utah

    • The 70.6 points per game the Ducks average are only 3.6 more points than the Utes allow (67).
    • The Utes' 73.2 points per game are seven more points than the 66.2 the Ducks give up.
    • This season, the Ducks have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Quincy Guerrier puts up a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • De'Vion Harmon is posting 10.1 points, 2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Jacob Young posts 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field.
    • Eric Williams Jr. posts 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson is averaging a team-leading 12.5 points per game. And he is producing 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Rollie Worster is No. 1 on the Utes in assists (3.7 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Both Gach gives the Utes 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • David Jenkins Jr. is putting up 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
    • Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (5.8 per game), and puts up 6.6 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Utah at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Brandon George (30) and linebacker Chase Pine (36) in the second quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Wake Forest vs Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Brandon George (30) and linebacker Chase Pine (36) in the second quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest: Gator Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) chases down Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Gator Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy