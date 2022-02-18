Utah vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah

Stanford vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stanford

-4

140.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Utah

  • The 68.0 points per game the Cardinal score are the same as the Utes give up.
  • The Utes put up only 1.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Cardinal allow their opponents to score (68.6).
  • The Cardinal make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Utes have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison averages 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.9 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Spencer Jones puts up 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jaiden Delaire is putting up 10.8 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Michael O'Connell is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.8), and also puts up 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Angel puts up 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (7.5 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Rollie Worster is posting a team-high 3.3 assists per contest. He's also delivering 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds, hitting 42.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Branden Carlson is posting 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Both Gach is averaging a team-leading 9.3 points per contest. And he is producing 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Lazar Stefanovic is posting 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 35.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Utah at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
