Utah vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

The Utah Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they square off against the Stanford Cardinal (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -4 140.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Utah

The 68.0 points per game the Cardinal score are the same as the Utes give up.

The Utes put up only 1.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Cardinal allow their opponents to score (68.6).

The Cardinal make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Utes have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison averages 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.9 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spencer Jones puts up 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaiden Delaire is putting up 10.8 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Michael O'Connell is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.8), and also puts up 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Brandon Angel puts up 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Utah Players to Watch