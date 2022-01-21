Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. UCLA
- The 75 points per game the Bruins score are 5.7 more points than the Utes allow (69.3).
- The Utes put up 8.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Bruins give up (62.1).
- The Bruins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.5 assists per game.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Campbell, who makes two threes per game.
- The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson averages 11.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.
- Marco Anthony has a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.
- David Jenkins Jr. is reliable from deep and leads the Utes with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
W 67-56
Away
1/6/2022
Long Beach State
W 96-78
Home
1/8/2022
Cal
W 60-52
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon
L 84-81
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon State
W 81-65
Home
1/20/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/25/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/29/2022
Stanford
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Oregon
L 79-66
Away
1/6/2022
Washington
L 74-68
Home
1/8/2022
Washington State
L 77-61
Home
1/15/2022
Arizona
L 82-64
Away
1/17/2022
Arizona State
L 64-62
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/22/2022
USC
-
Home
1/26/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home