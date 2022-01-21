Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. UCLA

The 75 points per game the Bruins score are 5.7 more points than the Utes allow (69.3).

The Utes put up 8.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Bruins give up (62.1).

The Bruins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.5 assists per game.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Campbell, who makes two threes per game.

The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson averages 11.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.

Marco Anthony has a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.

David Jenkins Jr. is reliable from deep and leads the Utes with 2.3 made threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Marquette W 67-56 Away 1/6/2022 Long Beach State W 96-78 Home 1/8/2022 Cal W 60-52 Away 1/13/2022 Oregon L 84-81 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon State W 81-65 Home 1/20/2022 Utah - Away 1/22/2022 Colorado - Away 1/25/2022 Arizona - Home 1/27/2022 Cal - Home 1/29/2022 Stanford - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona - Away

Utah Schedule