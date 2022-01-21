Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-10, 1-7 Pac-12) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. UCLA

  • The 75 points per game the Bruins score are 5.7 more points than the Utes allow (69.3).
  • The Utes put up 8.6 more points per game (70.7) than the Bruins give up (62.1).
  • The Bruins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.5 assists per game.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Campbell, who makes two threes per game.
  • The UCLA steals leader is Campbell, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Johnson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson averages 11.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.
  • Marco Anthony has a stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Rollie Worster holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.
  • David Jenkins Jr. is reliable from deep and leads the Utes with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).

UCLA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Marquette

W 67-56

Away

1/6/2022

Long Beach State

W 96-78

Home

1/8/2022

Cal

W 60-52

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon

L 84-81

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon State

W 81-65

Home

1/20/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/25/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/29/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Oregon

L 79-66

Away

1/6/2022

Washington

L 74-68

Home

1/8/2022

Washington State

L 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Arizona

L 82-64

Away

1/17/2022

Arizona State

L 64-62

Away

1/20/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/22/2022

USC

-

Home

1/26/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

UCLA at Utah

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon State

31 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

31 minutes ago
stanford basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford

1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy