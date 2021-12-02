How to Watch Utah at USC in Men's College Basketball

Utah travels to USC on Wednesday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in this college basketball season.

Utah heads to conference rival USC on Wednesday coming off its first loss of the year as the Utes fell to BYU on Saturday 75-64. The loss snapped a season-opening five-game winning streak for the Utes.

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah has played well to start the year but has a tough test in its Pac-12 opener against No. 20 USC who comes in undefeated.

The Trojans have looked the part so far this year as they look to build on their Elite Eight finish in the NCAA Tournament last year.

USC has rolled through its first six games winning five of them by at least 15 points. The only game they have been tested so far was in a five-point win over Temple.

The Trojans are looking like one of the best teams in the Pac-12 and feel like they can battle rival UCLA for the title, but first, they need to take care of Utah in its conference opener on Wednesday night.

