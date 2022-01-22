Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. USC
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. USC
- The 74.6 points per game the Trojans record are 5.7 more points than the Utes allow (68.9).
- The Utes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.2 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- This season, the Trojans have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Utes have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 15.1 points and nine rebounds per game.
- Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dispensing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
- The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The USC steals leader is Mobley, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson scores 10.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.
- Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.1 per game.
- David Jenkins Jr. makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
- Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.6 per game.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Cal
W 77-63
Away
1/11/2022
Stanford
L 75-69
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon State
W 81-71
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon
L 79-69
Home
1/20/2022
Colorado
W 61-58
Away
1/22/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/24/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/29/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona
-
Away
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Washington
L 74-68
Home
1/8/2022
Washington State
L 77-61
Home
1/15/2022
Arizona
L 82-64
Away
1/17/2022
Arizona State
L 64-62
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
L 63-58
Home
1/22/2022
USC
-
Home
1/26/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/12/2022
Colorado
-
Away