Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. USC

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. USC

  • The 74.6 points per game the Trojans record are 5.7 more points than the Utes allow (68.9).
  • The Utes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.2 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Trojans have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Utes have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 15.1 points and nine rebounds per game.
  • Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dispensing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
  • The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • The USC steals leader is Mobley, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson scores 10.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.
  • Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.1 per game.
  • David Jenkins Jr. makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.6 per game.

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Cal

W 77-63

Away

1/11/2022

Stanford

L 75-69

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon State

W 81-71

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon

L 79-69

Home

1/20/2022

Colorado

W 61-58

Away

1/22/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/24/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/29/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Washington

L 74-68

Home

1/8/2022

Washington State

L 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Arizona

L 82-64

Away

1/17/2022

Arizona State

L 64-62

Away

1/20/2022

UCLA

L 63-58

Home

1/22/2022

USC

-

Home

1/26/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/12/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

USC at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

