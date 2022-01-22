Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. USC

The 74.6 points per game the Trojans record are 5.7 more points than the Utes allow (68.9).

The Utes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.2 the Trojans allow to opponents.

This season, the Trojans have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

The Utes have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who puts up 15.1 points and nine rebounds per game.

Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dispensing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.

The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

The USC steals leader is Mobley, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson scores 10.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.

Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.1 per game.

David Jenkins Jr. makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.6 per game.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Cal W 77-63 Away 1/11/2022 Stanford L 75-69 Away 1/13/2022 Oregon State W 81-71 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon L 79-69 Home 1/20/2022 Colorado W 61-58 Away 1/22/2022 Utah - Away 1/24/2022 Arizona State - Home 1/27/2022 Stanford - Home 1/29/2022 Cal - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/5/2022 Arizona - Away

Utah Schedule