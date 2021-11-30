Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 USC Trojans (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 11:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Galen Center.

    How to Watch USC vs. Utah

    Key Stats for USC vs. Utah

    • The Trojans score 18.0 more points per game (78.2) than the Utes allow (60.2).
    • The Utes score an average of 74.8 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 58.3 the Trojans allow.
    • The Trojans make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
    • The Utes' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (34.4%).

    USC Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Mobley puts up a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Boogie Ellis paces his squad in both points (14.5) and assists (3.3) per contest, and also posts 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Chevez Goodwin puts up 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Drew Peterson is tops on the Trojans at 4.2 assists per game, while also posting 5.0 rebounds and 9.2 points.
    • Agbonkpolo is averaging 7.2 points, 0.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson leads the Utes in scoring (15.7 points per game), and posts 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • Rollie Worster paces the Utes in assists (4.3 per game), and posts 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Marco Anthony is putting up a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 5.3 points and 1.7 assists, making 34.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • David Jenkins Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game.
    • Riley Battin gives the Utes 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Utah at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

