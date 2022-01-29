Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) shoots the ball against Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (10-9, 5-3 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah

The Huskies record 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Utes give up.

The Utes score an average of 69.1 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 67.8 the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies make 39.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Utes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Washington Players to Watch

Daejon Davis posts 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 33.1% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. posts 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Bey posts 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Roberts posts a team-high 6.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 4.1 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Utah Players to Watch