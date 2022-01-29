Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (10-9, 5-3 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah
- The Huskies record 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Utes give up.
- The Utes score an average of 69.1 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 67.8 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies make 39.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Utes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Daejon Davis posts 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 33.1% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. posts 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamal Bey posts 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nate Roberts posts a team-high 6.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 4.1 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster tops the Utes in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marco Anthony tops the Utes in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 7.4 points and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Branden Carlson is the Utes' top scorer (10.1 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and contributes 4.6 rebounds.
- Both Gach gives the Utes 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Riley Battin gets the Utes 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Utah at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)