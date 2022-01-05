How to Watch Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington Huskies (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
How to Watch Utah vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington
- The Utes score 72.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.4 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Utes give up.
- This season, the Utes have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- The Huskies' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Utes have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson leads the Utes in scoring, tallying 12.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Marco Anthony averaging six boards per game and its best passer is Rollie Worster and his 3.4 assists per game.
- The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jenkins Jr., who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (22 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
- Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 3.5 points and adds 0.4 assists per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.1 per game.
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
W 96-62
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
L 83-75
Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
W 55-50
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon State
L 88-76
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon
L 79-66
Away
1/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/8/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/22/2022
USC
-
Home
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/5/2021
UCLA
L 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Seattle U
W 64-56
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
L 68-52
Home
1/3/2022
Arizona
L 95-79
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
-
Away
How To Watch
January
6
2022
Washington at Utah
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)