Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington Huskies (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington

The Utes score 72.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.4 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Utes give up.

This season, the Utes have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

The Huskies' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Utes have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson leads the Utes in scoring, tallying 12.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Marco Anthony averaging six boards per game and its best passer is Rollie Worster and his 3.4 assists per game.

The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jenkins Jr., who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (22 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.

Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 3.5 points and adds 0.4 assists per game.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.1 per game.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Manhattan W 96-62 Home 12/18/2021 Missouri L 83-75 Away 12/21/2021 Fresno State W 55-50 Home 12/30/2021 Oregon State L 88-76 Away 1/1/2022 Oregon L 79-66 Away 1/6/2022 Washington - Home 1/8/2022 Washington State - Home 1/13/2022 Arizona State - Away 1/15/2022 Arizona - Away 1/20/2022 UCLA - Home 1/22/2022 USC - Home

Washington Schedule