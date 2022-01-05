Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington Huskies (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

    How to Watch Utah vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington

    • The Utes score 72.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.4 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Utes give up.
    • This season, the Utes have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
    • The Huskies' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Utes have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson leads the Utes in scoring, tallying 12.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Marco Anthony averaging six boards per game and its best passer is Rollie Worster and his 3.4 assists per game.
    • The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jenkins Jr., who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (22 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
    • Nate Roberts is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 6.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 3.5 points and adds 0.4 assists per game.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.1 per game.

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    W 96-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    L 83-75

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Fresno State

    W 55-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon State

    L 88-76

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon

    L 79-66

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    W 64-56

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 68-52

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Arizona

    L 95-79

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Washington at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

