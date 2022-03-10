Utah vs. Washington: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) drives to the basket against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 11 seed Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) square off in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 6 seed Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah

Washington vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Washington

-2.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah

  • The Huskies put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Utes give up (70.5).
  • The Utes score only 0.6 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Huskies allow (70.3).
  • This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Utes' opponents have made.
  • The Utes' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Huskies have given up to their opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. averages 22 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. puts up a team-best 11.7 points per game. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jamal Bey puts up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nate Roberts averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5.6 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.
  • Daejon Davis paces his team in assists per contest (2.9), and also posts 7.3 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 8.7 points and 2 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Branden Carlson is the Utes' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he averages 1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
  • Rollie Worster is the Utes' top assist man (3 per game), and he posts 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.
  • The Utes get 9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Both Gach.
  • Lazar Stefanovic is posting 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17763330
