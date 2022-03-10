Utah vs. Washington: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) drives to the basket against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 11 seed Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) square off in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 6 seed Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch Washington vs. Utah

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington -2.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah

The Huskies put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Utes give up (70.5).

The Utes score only 0.6 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Huskies allow (70.3).

This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Utes' opponents have made.

The Utes' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Huskies have given up to their opponents.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. averages 22 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. puts up a team-best 11.7 points per game. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Bey puts up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Roberts averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5.6 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Daejon Davis paces his team in assists per contest (2.9), and also posts 7.3 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Utah Players to Watch