Utah vs. Washington: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 11 seed Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) square off in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 6 seed Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 11:30 PM.
How to Watch Washington vs. Utah
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-2.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Utah
- The Huskies put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Utes give up (70.5).
- The Utes score only 0.6 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Huskies allow (70.3).
- This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Utes' opponents have made.
- The Utes' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Huskies have given up to their opponents.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. averages 22 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. puts up a team-best 11.7 points per game. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamal Bey puts up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nate Roberts averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 5.6 points and 0.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.
- Daejon Davis paces his team in assists per contest (2.9), and also posts 7.3 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Utah Players to Watch
- Marco Anthony paces the Utes in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 8.7 points and 2 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Branden Carlson is the Utes' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he averages 1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Rollie Worster is the Utes' top assist man (3 per game), and he posts 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.
- The Utes get 9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Both Gach.
- Lazar Stefanovic is posting 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
