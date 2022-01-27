How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Washington State
-7
138.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Utah
- The 74.2 points per game the Cougars record are just 4.7 more points than the Utes give up (69.5).
- The Utes score an average of 69.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 63.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 39.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams puts up 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Efe Abogidi posts 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the field.
- Mouhamed Gueye is tops on the Cougars at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.3 assists and 7.1 points.
- Tyrell Roberts posts 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster paces the Utes in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marco Anthony leads the Utes in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 7.5 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Branden Carlson is putting up team highs in points (10.2 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is producing 4.8 rebounds, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Both Gach is averaging 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Riley Battin gives the Utes 5.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
