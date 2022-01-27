Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Washington State

-7

138.5 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Utah

  • The 74.2 points per game the Cougars record are just 4.7 more points than the Utes give up (69.5).
  • The Utes score an average of 69.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 63.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 39.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Noah Williams puts up 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Efe Abogidi posts 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the field.
  • Mouhamed Gueye is tops on the Cougars at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.3 assists and 7.1 points.
  • Tyrell Roberts posts 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster paces the Utes in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Marco Anthony leads the Utes in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 7.5 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Branden Carlson is putting up team highs in points (10.2 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is producing 4.8 rebounds, making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Both Gach is averaging 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • Riley Battin gives the Utes 5.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Utah at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

