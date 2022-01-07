Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington State

The Utes put up 72.7 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 67.9 the Utes give up.

The Utes are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 42.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.1% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

Utah Players to Watch

The Utes scoring leader is Branden Carlson, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Marco Anthony is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Rollie Worster is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.

The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jenkins Jr., who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

Michael Flowers averages 13.8 points and adds 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars' leaderboards for those statistics.

Mouhamed Gueye grabs 5.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.

Flowers averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.

Noah Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Efe Abogidi (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Missouri L 83-75 Away 12/21/2021 Fresno State W 55-50 Home 12/30/2021 Oregon State L 88-76 Away 1/1/2022 Oregon L 79-66 Away 1/6/2022 Washington L 74-68 Home 1/8/2022 Washington State - Home 1/13/2022 Arizona State - Away 1/15/2022 Arizona - Away 1/20/2022 UCLA - Home 1/22/2022 USC - Home 1/26/2022 Washington State - Away

Washington State Schedule