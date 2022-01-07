Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Key Stats for Utah vs. Washington State

  • The Utes put up 72.7 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 63.3 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 67.9 the Utes give up.
  • The Utes are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars are shooting 42.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 42.1% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

Utah Players to Watch

  • The Utes scoring leader is Branden Carlson, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
  • Marco Anthony is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while Rollie Worster is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Utes get the most three-point shooting production out of David Jenkins Jr., who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Worster and Carlson lead Utah on the defensive end, with Worster leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Carlson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Michael Flowers averages 13.8 points and adds 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Mouhamed Gueye grabs 5.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Flowers averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
  • Noah Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Efe Abogidi (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Missouri

L 83-75

Away

12/21/2021

Fresno State

W 55-50

Home

12/30/2021

Oregon State

L 88-76

Away

1/1/2022

Oregon

L 79-66

Away

1/6/2022

Washington

L 74-68

Home

1/8/2022

Washington State

-

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona

-

Away

1/20/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/22/2022

USC

-

Home

1/26/2022

Washington State

-

Away

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

South Dakota State

L 77-74

Home

12/15/2021

New Mexico State

L 64-61

Home

12/18/2021

Northern Colorado

W 82-56

Home

12/22/2021

Boise State

L 58-52

Away

1/6/2022

Colorado

L 83-78

Away

1/8/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/12/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/15/2022

Cal

-

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/22/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

1/26/2022

Utah

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Washington State at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
