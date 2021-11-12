Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners at Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UTSA looks for its second straight win to open the season when it travels to Oklahoma on Friday night in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The UTSA men's basketball looked good in its season-opening win against Trinity University, The Roadrunners handled them easily in the 97–66 victory. Jacob Germany led all scorers with 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting. 

    How to Watch UTSA at Oklahoma Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the UTSA at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was a great opening night win for the Roadrunners, but the competition ramps up on Friday when they travel to Oklahoma.

    The Sooners will host UTSA also coming off a big opening night win. In their first game with Porter Moser as their head coach, they pulled away in the second half to beat Northwestern State 77–59.

    Oklahoma got off to a slow start and only led by three at halftime but turned it on in the second half to pick up the victory. Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves each scored 15 points to lead the Sooners in scoring and also pulled down 17 combined rebounds to make sure the team didn't fall victim to an upset.

    On Friday, the Sooners will look to start the game off quickly as they take on a UTSA team that is hungry for an upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    UTSA Roadrunners at Oklahoma Sooners

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
