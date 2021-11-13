Publish date:
How to Watch UTSA vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-18.5
138 points
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UTSA
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Sooners recorded were just 1.2 more points than the Roadrunners allowed (73.3).
- The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up.
- Last season, the Sooners had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.
- The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves led his team in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per contest last season, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- De'Vion Harmon averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brady Manek averaged 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Elijah Harkless put up 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
- Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last year.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Jhivvan Jackson averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Jacob Germany pulled down six rebounds per game, while Keaton Wallace averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Jackson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Eric Parrish and Germany were defensive standouts last season, with Parrish averaging 1.1 steals per game and Germany collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)