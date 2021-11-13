Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch UTSA vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring against Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA

    Oklahoma vs UTSA Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -18.5

    138 points

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UTSA

    • Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Sooners recorded were just 1.2 more points than the Roadrunners allowed (73.3).
    • The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up.
    • Last season, the Sooners had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.
    • The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves led his team in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per contest last season, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • De'Vion Harmon averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Brady Manek averaged 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Elijah Harkless put up 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last year.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Jhivvan Jackson averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jacob Germany pulled down six rebounds per game, while Keaton Wallace averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Jackson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Eric Parrish and Germany were defensive standouts last season, with Parrish averaging 1.1 steals per game and Germany collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

