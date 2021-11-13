Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring against Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -18.5 138 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UTSA

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Sooners recorded were just 1.2 more points than the Roadrunners allowed (73.3).

The Roadrunners put up an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up.

Last season, the Sooners had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.

The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Austin Reaves led his team in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per contest last season, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

De'Vion Harmon averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last year, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brady Manek averaged 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

Elijah Harkless put up 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season.

Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last year.

UTSA Players to Watch