How to Watch Valparaiso at Illinois State

This Missouri Valley Conference rivalry is heating up as Valparaiso takes on Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Valparaiso is just under .500 with an overall record of 11-12 and a conference record of 4-7. The Beacons went on a four-game losing streak before beating Northern Iowa and Indiana State. They then lost two more in a row before beating Indiana State again in their most recent game.

How to Watch Valparaiso Beacons at Illinois State Redbirds Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Beacons are led by Kobe King who is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Ben Krikke is averaging 14.6 points per game as well.

Illinois State is 10-14 over and just 3-8 inside of Missouri Valley games. The Redbirds sit one game behind Valparaiso in the rankings. They bring a five-game losing streak into this matchup of all MVC games.

The Redbirds are led by Antonio Reeves and Sy Chatman. Reeves averages 19.7 points per game to lead the team. Chatman puts in 13.5 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game.

These two teams played once already this season at the beginning of 2022. Valparaiso got the better of Illinois State in that matchup as one of their four conference wins. Krikke ended the game with 18 points and five boards.

