How to Watch Valparaiso at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Valparaiso will hit the road to take on Missouri State in men's college basketball action on Saturday.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is heating up quickly with March Madness right around the corner. As teams make their late-season runs, there will be plenty of good games to watch on Saturday. One intriguing matchup to watch, even though it won't feature elite contenders, will see Valparaiso hit the road to take on Missouri State.

How to Watch the Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this afternoon's matchup, the Beacons hold an 11-13 record. It hasn't been the season that they were hoping for, but Valparaiso is no slouch of a team to be taken lightly. Last time out, the Beacons ended up barely losing to Illinois State by a final score of 78-75.

On the other side of the court, the Bears have been very good so far this season and will look to finish the year strong. Missouri State comes into this matchup with an 18-8 record and will look to defend home court in this one. The Bears pulled off the win over Drake in their last outing by a final score of 66-62.

While the Bears are favored to win this game, the Beacons will not go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

