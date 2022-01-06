Valparaiso goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Northern Iowa.

Valparaiso goes on the road on Wednesday coming off a huge overtime win over Illinois State, its first MVC victory of the year. The win was the third straight for the Beacons and the eighth in their last 11.

How to Watch Valparaiso at Northern Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

It has been a good run for Valpo after it started the year 0-3. They have played well, but are still coming into the game Wednesday night as a huge underdog to Northern Iowa.

The Panthers are just 5-7 but are coming off their first MVC win of the year when they beat Evansville 83-61 on Sunday.

The win against the Purple Aces snapped a two-game losing streak for Northern Iowa and helped it get to 1-1 in the conference after it lost its opener to Bradley.

Both of these teams are looking to get over .500 in the MVC for the first time this year on Wednesday night which should make for a great game between conference rivals.

