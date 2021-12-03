How to Watch Valparaiso at Drake in Men's College Basketball

Valparaiso is 3-4 on the season, but the Beacons bring a two-game winning streak into this contest. In their last five, they are 3-2. They lost to Stanford before beating Jacksonville State. They then lost to Coastal Carolina before beating Tulane and Trinity Christian leading to this contest.

Drake is 3-3, but the Bulldogs have gone on two streaks. They started off the year on a three-game winning streak. Since then, the team has gone on a three-game losing streak against Belmont, nationally ranked Alabama and North Texas.

How to Watch Valparaiso Beacons at Drake Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Drake might have a better record, but the Beacons are playing better basketball right now. In fact, they have the game's leading scorer in Ben Krikke. He is averaging 17.0 points per game compared to the Bulldogs' leading scorer Tremell Murphy who is averaging 13.7.

The Bulldogs do lead in assists and rebounds, though, with Roman Penn averaging 3.8 assists per game and Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.2 rebounds per game. Drake also shoots the ball efficiently from the floor ranking No. 76 in the nation in field-goal percentage.

This will be a hard-fought conference battle that you will not want to miss. With those teams so closely ranked, it really is anyone's game.

Who will stay on top of the Missouri Valley Conference and who will fall to the bottom?

