Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (3-4, 0-0 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Knapp Center.

    How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso

    Key Stats for Drake vs. Valparaiso

    • The Bulldogs put up 75.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.1 the Beacons allow.
    • The Beacons' 72.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Beacons allow to opponents.
    • The Beacons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Tremell Murphy leads the Bulldogs at 13.7 points per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
    • Tucker DeVries is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Garrett Sturtz leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 7.5 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Roman Penn puts up a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor.
    • Shanquan Hemphill puts up 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Valparaiso Players to Watch

    • Sheldon Edwards is averaging team highs in points (13.3 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is contributing 3.3 rebounds, making 35.4% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
    • Thomas Kithier paces the Beacons in rebounding (6.7 per game) and assists (2.7), and posts 11.9 points. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Trevor Anderson is posting 11.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • The Beacons get 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kevion Taylor.
    • Ben Krikke is putting up 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Valparaiso at Drake

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
