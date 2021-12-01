Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (3-4, 0-0 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Knapp Center.
Key Stats for Drake vs. Valparaiso
- The Bulldogs put up 75.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.1 the Beacons allow.
- The Beacons' 72.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Beacons allow to opponents.
- The Beacons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tremell Murphy leads the Bulldogs at 13.7 points per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Tucker DeVries is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Garrett Sturtz leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 7.5 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Roman Penn puts up a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor.
- Shanquan Hemphill puts up 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Sheldon Edwards is averaging team highs in points (13.3 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is contributing 3.3 rebounds, making 35.4% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Thomas Kithier paces the Beacons in rebounding (6.7 per game) and assists (2.7), and posts 11.9 points. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Trevor Anderson is posting 11.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- The Beacons get 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kevion Taylor.
- Ben Krikke is putting up 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor.
