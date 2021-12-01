Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (3-4, 0-0 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Knapp Center.

How to Watch Drake vs. Valparaiso

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Knapp Center

Knapp Center

Key Stats for Drake vs. Valparaiso

The Bulldogs put up 75.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.1 the Beacons allow.

The Beacons' 72.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Beacons allow to opponents.

The Beacons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Drake Players to Watch

Tremell Murphy leads the Bulldogs at 13.7 points per contest, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Tucker DeVries is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Garrett Sturtz leads his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 7.5 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Roman Penn puts up a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor.

Shanquan Hemphill puts up 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Valparaiso Players to Watch