Skip to main content

How to Watch Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola-Chicago goes for its eighth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Valparaiso.

Loyola-Chicago continues to show why it is one of the best mid-major teams in the country after winning its seventh straight game on Saturday against Bradley in overtime. The win was its second in the Missouri Valley Conference after it beat Indiana State in its conference opener.

How to Watch Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ramblers lost back-to-back games to Michigan State and Auburn, but have been perfect since then and are now 11-2 overall. They once again look like the favorite to win the MVC and make some noise in the NCAA tournament.

First, though, they want to take care of the teams in their conference and Tuesday that is against a Valparaiso team that has lost two straight.

The Beacons saw their three-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday when they lost 92-65 to Northern Iowa. They lost their second in a row on Saturday when Southern Illinois slipped by them 63-60.

The consecutive losses have dropped the Beacons to 1-3 in the MVC and just 8-8 overall. Tuesday they will be big underdogs against the Ramblers and will need to play great if they want to pull off the big upset and snap their seven-game winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy