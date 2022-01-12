Loyola-Chicago goes for its eighth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Valparaiso.

Loyola-Chicago continues to show why it is one of the best mid-major teams in the country after winning its seventh straight game on Saturday against Bradley in overtime. The win was its second in the Missouri Valley Conference after it beat Indiana State in its conference opener.

How to Watch Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Ramblers lost back-to-back games to Michigan State and Auburn, but have been perfect since then and are now 11-2 overall. They once again look like the favorite to win the MVC and make some noise in the NCAA tournament.

First, though, they want to take care of the teams in their conference and Tuesday that is against a Valparaiso team that has lost two straight.

The Beacons saw their three-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday when they lost 92-65 to Northern Iowa. They lost their second in a row on Saturday when Southern Illinois slipped by them 63-60.

The consecutive losses have dropped the Beacons to 1-3 in the MVC and just 8-8 overall. Tuesday they will be big underdogs against the Ramblers and will need to play great if they want to pull off the big upset and snap their seven-game winning streak.

