Skip to main content

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) looks to drive as Loyola Ramblers forward Ryan Schwieger (13) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) looks to drive as Loyola Ramblers forward Ryan Schwieger (13) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Loyola Chicago vs Valparaiso Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Loyola Chicago

-15.5

139 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

  • The Ramblers put up 10.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Beacons give up (68.4).
  • The Beacons' 73.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 62.8 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Ramblers have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
  • The Beacons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson puts up a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Ryan Schwieger is tops on his squad in points per contest (12.5), and also puts up 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Braden Norris paces the Ramblers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 points.
  • Marquise Kennedy puts up 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the field.
  • Aher Uguak puts up 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • The Beacons receive 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Sheldon Edwards.
  • Thomas Kithier is the Beacons' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he averages 9.5 points and 2.1 assists.
  • Trevor Anderson is putting up a team-best 2.6 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • Ben Krikke is the Beacons' top scorer (14.9 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and posts 3.3 rebounds.
  • Kevion Taylor gives the Beacons 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy