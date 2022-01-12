How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Loyola Chicago
-15.5
139 points
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso
- The Ramblers put up 10.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Beacons give up (68.4).
- The Beacons' 73.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 62.8 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Ramblers have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
- The Beacons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson puts up a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ryan Schwieger is tops on his squad in points per contest (12.5), and also puts up 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Braden Norris paces the Ramblers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 points.
- Marquise Kennedy puts up 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the field.
- Aher Uguak puts up 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- The Beacons receive 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Sheldon Edwards.
- Thomas Kithier is the Beacons' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he averages 9.5 points and 2.1 assists.
- Trevor Anderson is putting up a team-best 2.6 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Ben Krikke is the Beacons' top scorer (14.9 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and posts 3.3 rebounds.
- Kevion Taylor gives the Beacons 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
