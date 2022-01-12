Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) looks to drive as Loyola Ramblers forward Ryan Schwieger (13) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -15.5 139 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

The Ramblers put up 10.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Beacons give up (68.4).

The Beacons' 73.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 62.8 the Ramblers allow to opponents.

This season, the Ramblers have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.

The Beacons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson puts up a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Ryan Schwieger is tops on his squad in points per contest (12.5), and also puts up 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Braden Norris paces the Ramblers at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 points.

Marquise Kennedy puts up 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the field.

Aher Uguak puts up 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Valparaiso Players to Watch