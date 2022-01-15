Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Athletics-Recreation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

  • The Bears score 78.9 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 69.2 the Beacons allow.
  • The Beacons' 73.2 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.
  • This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Beacons' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Beacons have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Missouri State's leading rebounder is Gaige Prim averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Lu'Cye Patterson and his 2.5 assists per game.
  • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • Mosley is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke is the top scorer for the Beacons with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and one assist per game to his stats.
  • The Valparaiso leaders in rebounding and assists are Thomas Kithier with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Trevor Anderson with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Kevion Taylor is the top shooter from distance for the Beacons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Sheldon Edwards' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Valparaiso defensively.

Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Evangel

W 103-56

Home

1/2/2022

Drake

W 61-56

Home

1/5/2022

Bradley

W 71-69

Away

1/8/2022

Northern Iowa

L 85-84

Home

1/12/2022

Southern Illinois

W 81-76

Home

1/15/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

1/19/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

1/25/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Evansville

-

Home

2/2/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

Valparaiso Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

William & Mary

W 88-66

Home

1/2/2022

Illinois State

W 81-76

Home

1/5/2022

Northern Iowa

L 92-65

Away

1/8/2022

Southern Illinois

L 63-60

Home

1/11/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 81-74

Away

1/15/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/19/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Home

1/22/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/26/2022

Bradley

-

Home

1/30/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Missouri State at Valparaiso

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

