Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

The Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Athletics-Recreation Center

Key Stats for Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

The Bears score 78.9 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 69.2 the Beacons allow.

The Beacons' 73.2 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.

This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Beacons' opponents have knocked down.

The Beacons have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Missouri State's leading rebounder is Gaige Prim averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Lu'Cye Patterson and his 2.5 assists per game.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Mosley is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Ben Krikke is the top scorer for the Beacons with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and one assist per game to his stats.

The Valparaiso leaders in rebounding and assists are Thomas Kithier with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Trevor Anderson with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Kevion Taylor is the top shooter from distance for the Beacons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Sheldon Edwards' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Valparaiso defensively.

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2021 Evangel W 103-56 Home 1/2/2022 Drake W 61-56 Home 1/5/2022 Bradley W 71-69 Away 1/8/2022 Northern Iowa L 85-84 Home 1/12/2022 Southern Illinois W 81-76 Home 1/15/2022 Valparaiso - Away 1/19/2022 Illinois State - Home 1/22/2022 Loyola Chicago - Away 1/25/2022 Indiana State - Away 1/29/2022 Evansville - Home 2/2/2022 Southern Illinois - Away

