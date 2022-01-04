Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: McLeod Center

McLeod Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

The Panthers put up 72.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.1 the Beacons give up.

The Beacons' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

The Panthers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Beacons are shooting 47.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43.6% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also puts up 10.8 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Noah Carter puts up 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trae Berhow averages 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tywhon Pickford puts up 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Valparaiso Players to Watch