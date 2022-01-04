Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: McLeod Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso
- The Panthers put up 72.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.1 the Beacons give up.
- The Beacons' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- The Panthers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Beacons are shooting 47.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43.6% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also puts up 10.8 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Noah Carter puts up 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Trae Berhow averages 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tywhon Pickford puts up 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Sheldon Edwards is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Trevor Anderson is putting up a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. And he is producing 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Thomas Kithier is No. 1 on the Beacons in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 9.4 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ben Krikke is putting up team highs in points (15.3 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds, making 55.3% of his shots from the field.
- Kevion Taylor is averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)