Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 0-0 MVC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: McLeod Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

    • The Panthers put up 72.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.1 the Beacons give up.
    • The Beacons' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
    • The Panthers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • The Beacons are shooting 47.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 43.6% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • Nate Heise is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (4.9), and also puts up 10.8 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Noah Carter puts up 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Trae Berhow averages 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Tywhon Pickford puts up 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Valparaiso Players to Watch

    • Sheldon Edwards is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
    • Trevor Anderson is putting up a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. And he is producing 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • Thomas Kithier is No. 1 on the Beacons in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 9.4 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Ben Krikke is putting up team highs in points (15.3 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds, making 55.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Kevion Taylor is averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Valparaiso at Northern Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

