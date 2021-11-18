Valparaiso vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (2-1) go up against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Valparaiso

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stanford vs Valparaiso Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stanford

    -13.5

    133 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Valparaiso

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were just 1.8 more points than the Beacons gave up (67.9).
    • The Beacons scored an average of 65.0 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.
    • The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
    • The Beacons shot 41.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva led his squad in both points (17.1) and rebounds (6.2) per game last year, and also posted 2.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 1 blocked shots.
    • Jaiden Delaire put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Spencer Jones put up 8.2 points, 1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.
    • Michael O'Connell paced his team in assists per contest (2.6) last year, and also posted 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Ziaire Williams posted 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.4% from the field and 29.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Valparaiso Players to Watch

    • Ben Krikke averaged 12.3 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and one assist per game last season.
    • Donovan Clay pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Daniel Sackey averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Connor Barrett knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Sackey averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Clay compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Valparaiso at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    college wrestling
    College Wrestling

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling

    31 minutes ago
    santa cruz warriors
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    31 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy