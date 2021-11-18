Valparaiso vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (2-1) go up against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-13.5
133 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Valparaiso
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were just 1.8 more points than the Beacons gave up (67.9).
- The Beacons scored an average of 65.0 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.
- The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Beacons allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- The Beacons shot 41.9% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva led his squad in both points (17.1) and rebounds (6.2) per game last year, and also posted 2.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 1 blocked shots.
- Jaiden Delaire put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.
- Spencer Jones put up 8.2 points, 1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last year.
- Michael O'Connell paced his team in assists per contest (2.6) last year, and also posted 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Ziaire Williams posted 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.4% from the field and 29.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke averaged 12.3 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and one assist per game last season.
- Donovan Clay pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Daniel Sackey averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Connor Barrett knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
- Sackey averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Clay compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
