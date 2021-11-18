How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Valparaiso Beacons at Stanford Cardinal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Valparaiso looks for its first win of the year when it heads out west to take on Stanford.
    Valparaiso lost its first two games of the year, but both were close. The Beacons have suffered tough-luck losses, as they dropped a 69-61 game to Toledo where they were shut out for the last 3:32 of the game. Then, they battled back from a seven-point deficit to tie Illinois Chicago before losing by four in overtime.

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

    Live stream the Valparaiso at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wednesday night, Valparaiso hopes a long trip out west can get it in the win column, as the team takes on a Stanford squad that is coming off a win over San Jose State.

    The win against the Spartans got the Cardinal back in the win column after they were upset by Santa Clara on Friday.

    It wasn't easy for Stanford, as they were down by nine at halftime and had to battle back to get the win. The Cardinal finally got the lead with 12:35 left in the second half and then took control to come away with the 14-point victory.

    Wednesday, they hope they can put the slow starts behind them and beat a Valparaiso team hungry for its first win.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Valparaiso Beacons at Stanford Cardinal

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

