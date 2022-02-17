Vanderbilt finishes a two-game road trip on Wednesday night when it travels to No. 2 Auburn in men's basketball.

Vanderbilt had its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when it lost to rival Tennessee 73-64. The loss was just the Commodores' second in the last five games as they have played well over the last couple of weeks.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Vanderbilt has struggled against ranked teams this year, but they did pull out an upset of No. 25 LSU back on Feb. 5.

Wednesday, the Commodores will look to get an even bigger upset against an Auburn team who dropped to No. 2 in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers fell from the top spot this week after they got upset by Arkansas in overtime last Tuesday.

They did bounce back on Saturday with a 75-58 win against Texas A&M to stay at the top of the SEC at 11-1.

Auburn has now won 20 of its last 21 games and has established itself as one of the best teams in the country and a potential top seed come tournament time.

Wednesday, though, the Tigers will look to avoid a letdown and take care of a Vanderbilt team looking to pull off the upset.

